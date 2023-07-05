Man hospitalized in possible accidental shooting on far North Side

San Antonio police say a man in his 30s is hospitalized after a possible accidental shooting on the city’s far North Side early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway, just north of Loop 1604.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

SAPD said they don’t have much to go on with the shooting. People at the scene told officers that it was an accidental shooting, so investigators are now trying to determine exactly what occurred. It’s unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.