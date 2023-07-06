86º

‘They were soul mates’: Sons mourn loss of parents killed in fatal crash over weekend

‘Cherish your loved ones. Call them every time you get a chance,’ son says

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

A couple in their 60s was headed home after a routine Sunday of church, lunch and the bingo hall when their vehicle was struck as they exited a parking lot, claiming both of their lives.

Alex and Joe Villasenor, the couple’s children, enjoy telling the story of their parents’ friendship and love story.

The couple, Alex and Esmeralda Villasenor, met when they were 11 and 13 years old.

“Lifelong friends who grew up with each other. They were soul mates. My parents have been together since they were very young,” the younger Alex said.

The couple had a routine Sunday. They visited their church, had lunch and went to a bingo hall that night. Joe Villasenor said he grew worried when they weren’t home by 11:30.

That bad gut feeling later turned into the worst news. The brothers’ parents had been killed in a wreck as they headed home.

A San Antonio police report said the couple was hit by another vehicle as they pulled out of a parking lot of Highway 181 and Old Corpus Christi Road.

Alex and Joe Villasenor urge families not to take their time together for granted.

“Cherish your loved ones. Call them every time you get a chance to show them you love them because you might never get the chance to,” Alex said.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.