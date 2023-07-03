2 dead after SUV crashes into sedan on far Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are dead after their vehicle was hit by an SUV late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 181 and Old Corpus Christi Road, on the city’s far Southeast Side.

According to police, the driver of a silver sedan had pulled out of a parking lot when it was struck by a white sport utility vehicle. Both the male driver and a female passenger in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said it’s unclear if the vehicle was leaving a bar, or a nearby bingo hall. The names and ages of the two people killed have not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash was found not to be intoxicated, police said. A passenger inside the SUV was taken to an area hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.