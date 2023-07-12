South Texas blood supply sees steep decline after Fourth of July holiday

The San Antonio community has seen a decline in the blood supply over the last few weeks after the Fourth of July holiday. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center needs your help.

SAN ANTONIO – Every two seconds, someone uses blood, according to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

Pediatric patients in the hospital use 652,000 units of blood every year, and one donation can save more than one life.

The problem is that the community blood supply has seen a significant decline in the last few weeks.

Now, there is a need to rebuild the blood supply after the Fourth of July holiday.

“I also want to thank the people that donated to help him save his life because those people inspired me to, along with my dad,” Renae Rea said.

Rea started donating blood during her freshman year of high school after her father needed heart surgery.

“Because someone donated blood and he was able to have those blood transfusions that saved his life,” Rea said.

In the last three years, Rea has stepped up and helped out.

“She’s a great kid, has saved over 21 lives now with her blood donations. Her next donation will be a gallon donation before she’s even 18 years old,” Roger Ruiz, with the STBTC, said.

Donating is fast, easy. and can help save lives.

If you’re willing and able to donate this summer, Rea has a special message for you.

“My message is just to get out there and donate because I mean, even if you’re scared of needles, you’re helping someone else who really needs it. Whether that’s an adult or even a child, you’re saving someone’s life or you’re improving their lives or their quality of life,” Rea said.

These blood donations, like Rea’s, are helping people all across the San Antonio community.

“The majority of our blood goes to people who are who have ongoing diseases, ongoing blood disorders on a regular basis, people who are going maybe through pregnancies, mothers who are having complications in their blood, people who have sickle cell anemia,” Ruiz said.

After receiving some of the blood donations, Rea said her father is doing well.

“He’s all great. Back to his normal self,” Rea said.

The STBTC has also announced the launch of its “A Pint for Pint” campaign.

In exchange for a “pint” of blood, all donors will receive a voucher for a “pint” of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream.

In addition, donors who give blood at a blood drive will receive a luck of the draw H-E-B gift card valued at up to $150.

You can sign up and find more information here.