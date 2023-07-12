88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

What to do with phishing texts before you delete them off your phone

Patty Santos, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Community, Scam, Phishing
RBFCU tracked a 230% increase in phishing calls and texts in the last two months. Before deleting a phishing text, you should report the message to FTC to help fight the scammers.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a problem anyone with a cellphone can relate to -- scam texts that won’t stop. If you noticed them increase lately, you’re not wrong.

Brian Munsterteiger with Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union says his team has tracked a 230% increase in phishing texts in the last two months.

“The biggest thing that I always like to tell people is RBFCU, or any other trusted source, will not reach out to you to get your personal information. We have all of that,” Munsterteiger said.

He urges people not to click the links or share passwords or credentials.

Before you delete a phishing message, report it to your bank or credit union’s fraud department, and forward it to the Federal Trade Commission by copying the message and sending the spam text to 7726 to help block similar messages in the future.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email