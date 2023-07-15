100º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Toothy fish seen in H-E-B seafood department is actually known as ‘lobster of the sea’

Monkfish is known as the ‘tenderloin of the sea’ or ‘poor man’s lobster’

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: H-E-B, Animals, Trending
Monkfish at H-E-B (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – One shopper at a San Antonio H-E-B recently snapped a photo of a unique-looking fish in the seafood department but it was the mouth full of sharp teeth that caught the customer’s attention, not the everyday low prices.

The shopper told KSAT he took the photo of the fish at the H-E-B on Austin Highway near Harry Wurzbach earlier this week and wasn’t sure if the creature in the case was for fun or if you can actually eat it.

Turns out, the toothy aquatic animal is a monkfish, which is known as the “tenderloin of the sea” or “poor man’s lobster,” according to the food and drink website Tasting Table.

Monkfish happened to be a favorite of famed French cooking teacher Julia Child, Tasting Table reported.

The Food Network says monkfish is known for its tight, meaty white flesh and has a mild, sweet flavor without a trace of fishiness.

There are many monkfish recipes online for people who want to try the poor man’s lobster, which is currently available at some local H-E-B’s for $5.97 a pound.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email