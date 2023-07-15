Toothy fish seen in H-E-B seafood department is actually known as ‘lobster of the sea’

SAN ANTONIO – One shopper at a San Antonio H-E-B recently snapped a photo of a unique-looking fish in the seafood department but it was the mouth full of sharp teeth that caught the customer’s attention, not the everyday low prices.

The shopper told KSAT he took the photo of the fish at the H-E-B on Austin Highway near Harry Wurzbach earlier this week and wasn’t sure if the creature in the case was for fun or if you can actually eat it.

Turns out, the toothy aquatic animal is a monkfish, which is known as the “tenderloin of the sea” or “poor man’s lobster,” according to the food and drink website Tasting Table.

Monkfish happened to be a favorite of famed French cooking teacher Julia Child, Tasting Table reported.

The Food Network says monkfish is known for its tight, meaty white flesh and has a mild, sweet flavor without a trace of fishiness.

There are many monkfish recipes online for people who want to try the poor man’s lobster, which is currently available at some local H-E-B’s for $5.97 a pound.