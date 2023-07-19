Altercation between multiple people ends in stabbing on West Side

A man was stabbed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Morales Street and North San Marcos.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed during an altercation on the West Side on Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said there was an altercation involving several people near the train tracks at Morales Street and North San Marcos.

At one point, a man was stabbed near his shoulder. He was taken to University Hospital and his injury is considered to be non-life threatening.

Police have detained one person for questioning, and they have not identified a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

