Man hit while getting vehicle towed on I-10 dies at hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old man was hit and killed as he was getting his vehicle towed on Interstate 10 on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 12500 block of Interstate 10 East, between Loop 1604 and FM 1518.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, a man was on the side of the road getting his vehicle towed when a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche swerved to avoid a slow-moving vehicle and struck him.

The driver of the Avalanche stayed at the scene and called the police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Avalanche cooperated with authorities and the incident is under investigation to determine if any charges will be filed.

The name of the victim was not released by SAPD.

