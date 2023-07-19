104º

Fosters desperately needed for pets, animal welfare organizations say

Fosters will receive supplies to care for temporary pets

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Animals available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive! (San Antonio Pets Alive!)

SAN ANTONIO – Several local animal welfare organizations are seeking temporary fosters to ease an influx of pets arriving at their facilities.

Animal Care Services (ACS) and other animal welfare partners have been flooded with pets, including puppies and kittens.

Last week, the Animal Defense League transferred 114 pets from ACS, while San Antonio Pets Alive took in over a hundred animals.

While some animals have been given temporary homes, the organizations say the situation is still dire.

Fosters are urgently needed for temporary care of pets as they become eligible for adoption.

Foster applications for local animal welfare organizations can be found below:

KSAT reported Wednesday morning that ACS had lowered adoption fees and extended its hours to help encourage adoptions.

Fosters will receive food and other supplies for other temporary pets, including medical care and vaccinations, a press release said.

