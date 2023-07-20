92º

San Antonio Film Festival returns for 29th year; three screening locations offered

Over 200 films are slated to screen

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

The poster for this year's festival. The San Antonio Film Festival occurs Aug. 1-6 across three screening locations. (San Antonio Film Festival)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Film Festival returns for its 29th year of bringing independent cinema to audiences in South Texas.

This year’s six-day festival will be held at three different screening locations across the city from Aug. 1-6.

Over 200 films are slated to screen at the Tobin Center, Radius Center and Santikos’ Palladium Theater.

The festival opens with the feature film “The Adults,” screening at the Palladium.

The foodie film category is also expanding with several short films and the documentary “Terroir to Table,” which screens on Thursday, Aug. 3. In 2017, UNESCO designated San Antonio as a City of Gastronomy.

Alongside the screenings are several mixers and networking opportunities for filmmakers and attendees.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, a free panel discussion with Academy Award-winning editor Paul Hirsch will be moderated by festival founder and executive director Adam Rocha about the power of film editing.

Other festival highlights include the Homegrown shorts category featuring films by San Antonio filmmakers, including “A Life in Technicolor.”

College Night will feature short films by college students, such as “Master Sommelier” and “Awakening.”

To see a full schedule of all the festival’s programming and to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.

