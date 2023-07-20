96º

LIVE

Local News

Seguin officer swims to save cat stuck on a log on Guadalupe River

‘There’s no telling how long it was on the log,’ shelter official said

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Animals, Seguin, Pets, Something Good
Animal Service Field Supervisor Brendon Moore rescues cat from Guadalupe River. (Seguin Animal Services)

SEGUIN, Texas – An animal services officer in Seguin got to cool off Thursday morning during a cat rescue on the Guadalupe River.

Animal Service Field Supervisor Brendon Moore waded into the water in full uniform to rescue a black cat that was trapped on a log floating down the river near a boat ramp.

Photos posted to the SPD Facebook page show Moore swimming out to the animal, then holding it above water as he swims back to the river bank.

The cat was taken to Seguin Animal Services for treatment.

A spokesperson for animal services told KSAT that the cat arrived soaking wet with goopy eyes.

“There’s no telling how long it was on the log,” the spokesperson said.

The cat is being given a full health assessment and the shelter is waiting to see if an owner steps forward.

Shelter officials said they would provide an update on the cat in a few days if it becomes available for adoption.

Animal Services Field Supervisor Brendon Moore saves the day! Kitten was stuck on a log in the river! Safe at Seguin Animal Services!

Posted by Seguin Animal Services on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email