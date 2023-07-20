Seguin officer swims to save cat stuck on a log on Guadalupe River

SEGUIN, Texas – An animal services officer in Seguin got to cool off Thursday morning during a cat rescue on the Guadalupe River.

Animal Service Field Supervisor Brendon Moore waded into the water in full uniform to rescue a black cat that was trapped on a log floating down the river near a boat ramp.

Photos posted to the SPD Facebook page show Moore swimming out to the animal, then holding it above water as he swims back to the river bank.

The cat was taken to Seguin Animal Services for treatment.

A spokesperson for animal services told KSAT that the cat arrived soaking wet with goopy eyes.

“There’s no telling how long it was on the log,” the spokesperson said.

The cat is being given a full health assessment and the shelter is waiting to see if an owner steps forward.

Shelter officials said they would provide an update on the cat in a few days if it becomes available for adoption.