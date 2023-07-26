SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for shooters who killed man outside home in 2017

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public’s help in identifying the killers tied to a West Side shooting.

On July 27, 2017, Christopher Lozano, 31, was shot outside of a home in the 3500 block of El Paso Street.

Police say a gray four-door Nissan approached Lozano, and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots.

Lozano was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are seeking any information related to the person or group responsible for Lozano’s death.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

