Back-to-school, Labor Day sales heat up in August

Although August means summer vacations are winding down, back-to-school sales and Labor Day sales are heating up.

“August is all about back-to-school and Labor Day sales,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping expert Samantha Gordon. ”This month you can expect sales on tech items like computers, tablets, and printers. The end of August also signals early Labor Day sales, where you can find deals geared more toward seasonal items like grills, as well as vacuums.”

Consumer Reports tracks prices on its top-rated products all year to know when they hit their deepest discounts.

If your student needs a new laptop, the Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch 2020 is as low as $749.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s the lowest price CR has seen on the MacBook, and its battery lasted 12.5 hours in web browsing tests.

You can skip the ink refills and go with a laser printer for homework needs. The HP LaserJet M209dwe printer is now $89 at Amazon and Walmart. While the model prints only in black and white, it offers outstanding overall performance, great functionality, and a low print cost.

For college students with an appetite for ramen noodles, a budget-friendly microwave can help. The Commercial Chef CHM770B is $76.49 at JCPenney. That’s nearly $100 off.

Whether it’s for Labor Day, camping, or tailgating, a good portable grill will serve you well on the go.

The Coleman Roadtrip 285 is as low as $229 at Walmart and $224.98 at Bass Pro Shops.

Vacuums tend to go on sale in August. The Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max stick vac is as low as $184.98 at Amazon. CR says the cordless stick vacuum performs well in its pet hair, bare floor, and edge cleaning tests.

