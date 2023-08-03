Recall roundup: Hyundai, Kia owners warned to park outside

Hyundai and Kia are warning owners of nearly 92,000 newer vehicles to part outside and away from structures because of a fire risk. Baby monitors and birth control pills are also the subjects separate product safety recalls.

Hyundai models that may be affected are 2023 and 2024 Palisade and some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Kia is recalling some 2023 Soul and Sportage vehicles and some 2023-2024 Seltos models, according the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automakers said the issue is with certain vehicles’ electric oil pump controllers.

“The electronic controller for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly contains damaged electrical components that can cause the pump controller to overheat,” the automakers’ statements to NHTSA said.

Hyundai owners will be notified by mail by Sept. 25 if they’re affected, and Kia owners will be notified by Sept. 28. Dealers will handle inspections and repairs.

Nearly 13,000 digital video baby monitors are recalled because of a burn hazard.

Philips Avent recalled certain models after reports that the lithium-ion batteries overheated while on charge. Seven injuries have been reported in Europe, but none in the United States.

The recalled baby monitors were manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019. The models numbers involved are SCD630 and SCD843.

Owners are urged to stop using the monitors and contact the company for a replacement.

Certain birth control pills have been recalled because they may have reduced effectiveness, resulting in unexpected pregnancy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled two lots of Tydemy over concerns the drugs contained too little vitamin C, which could impact the effectiveness. Lupin also said that one lot tested “high for a known impurity,” but it was not clear what the impurity was.

The lot numbers are L200183 and L201560. They were distributed nationwide from June 3, 2022 through May 31, 2023. The expiration dates are January 2024 and September 2024.

Lupin is advising patients to continue taking their medication but to immediately contact their medical provider for advice. The company is also offering reimbursement to people who bought the pills.