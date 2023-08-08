Congressman Joaquin Castro, federal lawmakers to visit buoys on Rio Grande, Eagle Pass

Texas State Troopers watch from an airboat as workers deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EAGLE PASS – Congressman Joaquin Castro and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Texas Democratic delegation will visit Eagle Pass on Tuesday.

Castro’s office said they will assess the impact of Operation Lone Star by speaking with local authorities and community members, and they will visit the floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed buoys on the river near Eagle Plass over the summer in an effort to prevent border crossings.

The Justice Department has since sued the Republican governor, and the lawsuit asks a federal judge to force Texas to remove the 1,000-foot barrier.

The lawsuit states Texas installed the buoys without authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Abbott has defended the use of the barrier, saying the U.S. Constitution gives Texas sovereign authority to protect its borders.

At least one person was found dead and stuck on the south side of the barrier. DPS said it appears he died upstream and floated into the buoys, according to the Texas Tribune.

“Governor Abbott’s barbaric operations in Eagle Pass are intentionally designed to injure, maim, and kill migrants and rob them of their legal right to seek asylum in the United States,” Castro said in a release on Monday. “On Tuesday, our delegation will see Abbott’s Rio Grande death traps for ourselves and hear from the people of Eagle Pass about the devastating and disruptive impact of Operation Lone Star on their lives and community.”

Lawmakers are expected to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. KSAT will livestream the event in the video player above.

Castro will be joined by U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), U.S. Congressman Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), local elected leaders and community stakeholders.

Read also: