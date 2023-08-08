State of Transit event to celebrate 45 years of VIA service

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Mobility Coalition’s 2023 State of Transit event will be held Tuesday to honor 45 years of VIA service to San Antonio.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and VIA leaders will give updates about VIA and its future projects.

A progress update on the voter-approved Keep San Antonio Moving plan will feature key updates on the opening of the first Advanced Rapid Transit corridor, the VIA Rapid Green Line set to open in 2027 and VIA Link service zones.

Keep SA Moving projects are designed to deliver people faster and farther using mass transit options.

