Texas heat inspires H-E-B apology cake; video goes viral on TikTok

HUTTO, Texas – A sweet message during a streak of not-so-sweet heat is going viral thanks to H-E-B.

Emily Cormier Hinds posted a now-viral TikTok video of a perfectly decorated cake after she spotted it at the Hutto H-E-B on Aug. 4.

The $30 cake is covered in white icing, surrounded by suns with the words “I’m sorry for what I said when it was 109° outside.”

“They have the most adorable little ‘Decorator’s Showcase’ and this little gem was on display,” Hinds told KSAT.

Hinds said she was checking out the bakery section because her kid’s birthday was coming up when the apology cake caught her eye.

“I thought it was hysterical! Definitely how we all feel lately,” Hinds told KSAT.

Hinds said she was kicking herself that she didn’t buy it but added that it’s just proof H-E-B has everything you need.

“Maybe I’ll have to have them make a special one for me,” she said.

The TikTok video has more than 430,000 reactions and nearly 18,000 shares as of Tuesday.