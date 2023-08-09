IDEA Public Schools welcomes back students with free breakfast and lunch for the school year

IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio is welcoming back 19,000 students today for the 2023-2024 school year. To help families this year, IDEA will be offering free breakfast and lunches every day for all their students.

SAN ANTONIO – IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio is welcoming back 19,000 students on Wednesday for the 2023-2024 school year.

“It is super exciting to have them come back, I think it’s going to be a great year,” said Sandra Good, the cafeteria manager at IDEA Converse.

To help families this year, IDEA will be offering free breakfast and lunches every day for all their students.

“The most important meal of the day is breakfast. That is going to help them learn, focus in the classroom and soak up that education for the day,” Good said.

IDEA Public Schools is able to do this because they are a part of the Community Eligibility Provision under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. These federally funded programs give money to schools to provide nutritious meals to children at no charge.

Parents and guardians do not have to do anything in order for their child to receive the meals.

