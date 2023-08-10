Tech SA: Center at San Antonio College provides atmosphere of imagination, discovery for kids

The Santikos Micronaut Center at San Antonio College transports children to the International Space Station.

SAN ANTONIO – The Santikos Micronaut Center at San Antonio College transports children to the International Space Station.

The simulated space station is packed with different activities and filled with science experiments.

“This is everything from physical science to life science to earth science. It really encompasses a lot and it really is hitting on the curriculum that is being taught in the classroom simultaneously,” said Brittany Garcia, academic program specialist at Santikos Micronaut Center at San Antonio College.

Since opening this year, more than 500 local children have explored the center.

“Investing our resources in early childhood and really providing those types of experiences and access to those types of experiences is really going to broaden their horizons and give them the engagement that they might need to make the types of decisions for what might interest them later on in life,” Garcia said.

The center also allows children to become astronauts and see how they sleep, what they eat and how they train.

Registration to visit the center will be opening in October.