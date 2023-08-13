Families who lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses speak up in documentary

Families in Bexar County are sharing their stories of losing their loved ones to fentanyl in a documentary that will be seen around the world. One of these families told KSAT's Camelia Juarez that it's helped them heal their broken hearts.

There are countless heartbroken families who have lost loved ones due to fentanyl overdoses.

Now, some of those families have a voice through a new documentary.

Martha Johnson, from Schertz, lost her grandson son Jake after he mistakenly took a fentanyl-laced pill. She said it feels cathartic to talk about him.

“They’re sharing our stories and people are listening and, and to us as the ones that are left behind that are hurting, it helps us and we heal,” Johnson said.

Glen Muse is the director for Texas Pictures Documentaries and let us sit in on some of the interviews, showing us how he makes the families more comfortable by using a device that blocks the camera.

The documentary connects angel families together through the interview process.

“I’m like, oh my goodness, that sounds like my story. I could relate to that and it helps me,” Johnson said.

Muse said the project started with a few dozen interviews on YouTube and each video has nearly 50,000 views.

“They’re finding this series and finding some comfort and seeing that they’re not alone,” Muse said.

The documentary is still in the works and won’t be released for at least another year.

But, you can see individual interviews with angel families right now on YouTube.