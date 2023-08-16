Local family loses home, cars, more in destructive early morning fire

Firefighters say a fire Wednesday morning destroyed a couple's North Side home. They say while battling the flames, crews also had to worry about live ammunition that was set off by the fire.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A local family is turning to relatives for help and comfort after a fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed their home, cars and more.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Clydeville Drive around 4 a.m., initially for a call about smoke in the area.

However, when they arrived, they say they found a full-blown fire.

“The whole side of the house was on fire, said Battalion Chief Brooke Hildreth. “It’s the original house, then there are several additions onto the back.”

Hildreth said the fire appears to have started in one of those additions, either a garage or utility room.

It then quickly spread beyond that area to two cars, the front and back yards and the home, itself.

“It was very stubborn, difficult for us to put out because of the different buildings. The garage where the two cars were, the metal roof collapsed on top of that,” she said.

Firefighters had the added challenge of avoiding live ammunition which was being set off by the fire.

No one was injured, and the couple who lived in the home escaped safely.

“The people did get checked out. They did get some smoke,” Hildreth said. “They got checked out by EMS and they’re fine.”

She said the couple has relatives who live in the area and were able to assist them with clothing and housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also on KSAT.com: