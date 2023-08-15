Gun found in 3-year-old child’s backpack at Pre-K 4 SA campus

SAN ANTONIO – A gun was found inside a 3-year-old student’s backpack at Pre-K 4 SA’s West Center campus on Tuesday.

In a notice sent to parents, CEO Sarah Baray said a teacher found the gun, and the student was unaware it was in her backpack.

The gun was confiscated before the backpack was brought into a classroom, and the San Antonio Police Department is now handling the case.

SAPD said they attempted to contact the child’s father but he has not been located. Child Protective Services was also notified.

Police are investigating it as a case of endangering a child and say the investigation is still active.

Baray said while the gun was brought into the school unintentionally, the incident has caused Pre-K 4 SA to re-evaluate its safety protocols.

“Effective immediately, we are pausing the use of backpacks in our schools. We know that young children sometimes bring items from home without understanding whether the item is potentially dangerous. This temporary restriction on the use of backpacks will allow us time to determine how best to proceed in the long term,” Baray said in the letter to parents.

Students will be allowed to bring needed items to school in a clear plastic baggie.

Pre-K 4 SA is the city-funded early education program. It has four standalone education centers throughout the city and a program at Gardendale Elementary School in the Edgewood Independent School District.