Ammunition, propane tanks cause concern for firefighters dealing with North Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to put out what may be a difficult fire at a North Side home early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say this time, flames and smoke aren’t the only things they have to worry about.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Clydeville Road, just behind the San Antonio International Airport.

A San Antonio Police Department sergeant told KSAT 12 that there is ammunition in the house and that officers heard it going off when they arrived. They made it to the scene before firefighters.

Two people from inside the home did make it safely out.

SAPD confirmed the presence of propane tanks found in a shed that is in the backyard. There was some concern the fire was burning towards it.

A woman seen early Wednesday asked police to have EMS check out the two people for possible smoke inhalation. So far, there are no other reported injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will determine the exact cause. A damage estimate to the home has not been given.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 18 units answered the call.

