Woman slain in San Antonio in July; police ask public for help finding her killer

Victim shot multiple times

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Jennifer Jones was shot and killed on July 23, 2023 in San Antonio. (San Antonio Crime Stoppers)

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a murder suspect.

Jennifer Jones, 40, was killed on July 23 in the alleyway behind the 4400 block of Bikini Drive.

Police were called to the scene after reports of someone crashing their vehicle in the alleyway.

When officers arrived, they located Jones in the driver’s seat with several apparent gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this crime. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

