San Antonio teenager in court for hearing of former SAPD officer accused of shooting him

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager who was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot in October 2022 sat in on a hearing Monday for the former officer accused of shooting him.

Former SAPD officer James Brennand is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting.

Erik Cantu, 17, was accompanied by his family in court Monday.

Cantu spent weeks on life support recovering from the shooting.

Bexar County Assistant District Attorney Darryl Harris said he was surprised to see Cantu in the courtroom.

“I just wanted to receive them, make sure they understood what was going on,” Harris said about his conversation with Cantu and his family.

Harris and the defense updated the judge on their case.

“I’ll probably bring them in so we can go over everything,” Harris said of the defense. “Nobody’s trying to surprise anybody.”

This is Brennand’s third court hearing, but the first since SAPD arrested Cantu for an unrelated charge of theft.

Online records show Cantu’s next court date for the theft case is scheduled for Sept. 26.

As for Brennand, he’s facing three charges.

The first count of aggravated assault is for shooting Cantu and the second count is for shooting at or in the direction of another victim in Cantu’s vehicle, District Attorney Joe Gonzales said during a press conference in December.

The charge is a first-degree felony with a punishment between five years and life in prison.

The attempted murder charge is a second-degree felony with a punishment between two years and 20 years in prison.

