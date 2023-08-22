San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatal shooting in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a man to eight years in prison on Tuesday for a deadly shooting.

Jurors in the 186th District Court had a choice of sentencing Jiovanni Benjamin to a minimum of two years to a maximum of 20 years.

Benjamin was found guilty on Aug. 14 on a lesser charge of manslaughter for the shooting death of 50-year-old Frederick Buhler.

According to closing arguments, the defense said Benjamin acted in self-defense after being attacked by gang members and thought Buhler had a gun.

Buhler, a veteran, was a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting took place and walked around the building after hearing a lot of commotion when he was shot.

