Local News

San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatal shooting in 2020

Jiovanni Benjamin was found guilty of manslaughter in slaying of Frederick Buhler

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Jiovanni Benjamin (Misael Gomez, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a man to eight years in prison on Tuesday for a deadly shooting.

Jurors in the 186th District Court had a choice of sentencing Jiovanni Benjamin to a minimum of two years to a maximum of 20 years.

Benjamin was found guilty on Aug. 14 on a lesser charge of manslaughter for the shooting death of 50-year-old Frederick Buhler.

According to closing arguments, the defense said Benjamin acted in self-defense after being attacked by gang members and thought Buhler had a gun.

Buhler, a veteran, was a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting took place and walked around the building after hearing a lot of commotion when he was shot.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

