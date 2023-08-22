17-year-old shot outside his home during drive-by has died from his injuries

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy who was shot outside his Southwest Side home during a drive-by has died from his injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Julian Junior Robledo died on Thursday, two days after he was shot in the 2800 block of Mosscircle Drive.

Police said that at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Robledo and his mother were sitting outside their home having coffee and breakfast when someone drove up in an older-model silver sedan and started firing.

Robledo was struck several times. His mother was not hurt.

A dog was also hit by the gunfire and a bullet also went into the house behind them, shattering a glass door, SAPD said. A woman in that home was cut by glass. The dog was taken by Animal Care Services for care.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 she heard what sounded like fireworks, maybe about 20 total pops. She said she thought nothing of it until she stepped outside and saw the officers. She said this is the second shooting on the street in about a year.

No arrests have been made in the case. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.