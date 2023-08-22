Seguin ISD elementary student discharges loaded gun on school bus; nobody injured

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin ISD elementary school student discharged a loaded gun on a school bus Tuesday morning, district officials said.

Nobody was injured.

It happened as the bus entered the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot. There were students on the bus from several schools, including Jefferson, Koennecke and Ball Elementary schools.

The bus driver took the gun from the student and Seguin police is conducting an investigation. The parents of the students are being contacted.

“While initial reports show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon, this is still a very serious situation and a significant breach of our school safety protocols. The student remains off campus while the investigation continues,” said Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffman.

School counselors will be available for any student or family who needs assistance today, Hoffman said.

Students are encouraged to report any unsafe activities to adult school employees.

Possessing and discharging a firearm on school property violates state and federal law, as well as our Student Code of Conduct,” Hoffman said.