High school bands drum up excitement at KSAT Pigskin Classic halftime shows

The clash of symbols will join the clash of helmets at the second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic this weekend.

Seven of the eight competing high schools will be bringing the noise to halftime shows on Friday and Saturday with their school bands.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12 and on KSAT.com, including the halftime shows. KSAT will feature portions of every band and dance team performance on air for viewers who can’t watch the spectacle in person.

. (KSAT)

Antonian, Southside, Somerset, Jefferson, Uvalde, O’Connor and Brandeis high school bands are all set to perform at the Pigskin Classic halftime shows. Holy Cross will not have a halftime show performance.

Anticipated halftime show windows are:

Halftime Game 1 is expected to start around 8:15 p.m. on Friday between Antonian and Holy Cross high schools.

Halftime Game 2 is expected to start around 12:30 p.m., Saturday between Southside and Somerset high schools.

Halftime Game 3 is expected to start around 4:30 p.m., Saturday between Jefferson and Uvalde high schools.

Halftime Game 4 is expected to start around 8:30 p.m., Saturday between O’Connor and Brandeis high schools.

Louis D. Brandeis High School Director of Bands Patrick Aguirre told KSAT the band will be opening their halftime performance by accompanying the school’s dance team - the Lariettes.

“They will be performing to ‘Toxic.’ Afterward, we will entertain the audience with a portion of our marching production “The Wild Frontier” which features popular Western music,” Aguirre said. “Our students have been preparing since late July at summer band camp.”

Abel Granados, Director of Bands at Uvalde High School, said the halftime show for Uvalde will feature musical selections that are traditional South Texas Football game classics.

Uvalde Coyote Band (Abel Granados)

“We play ‘7-Nation Army’, ‘Land of 1,000 Dances’, ‘The Horse’, and ‘25 or 6 to 4′ by the band Chicago as our stand tunes. The kids have a lot of fun playing these songs and our crowd enjoys hearing them,” Granados said. “We have been rehearsing tirelessly since July to prepare for this amazing experience.”

Southside High School Band Director Michael Misko told KSAT the band plans to perform various popular songs in the stands.

For halftime, however, Misko said the band is planning to perform part of its UIL competition show “Vanquishing the Darkness”, which includes original music by composer Randall Standridge.

“We have been working on music and our marching performance on and off all summer, often during intense heat. While other students were at home asleep, the band was up at the school practicing at 7 a.m.,” Misko said.

Southside High School Band (Michael Misko)

General admission tickets are still on sale for all four games if you want to watch the action in person. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster online or in person at the Alamodome box office. All ticket holders will enter the Alamodome through Gates #1 or #7.

Other ways to watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic

In case you can’t make it in person, all four games will be broadcast across the KSAT platforms, including:

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.