More performers announced for cave concerts at Natural Bridge Caverns

SAN ANTONIO – Natural Bridge Caverns has announced the next set of shows for its Concert in the Cavern series, which take place at “the deepest concert venue in Texas.”

Popular Wurstfest performer Alex Meixner and Brett Cline’s Intersections Jam Band will play at The Ballroom on Sept. 14.

Topo Chico Cowboys, Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider will perform on Oct. 5.

Both showtimes are at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Only 200 tickets will be sold for each concert to make it “an intimate and unique experience for both the artists and the audiences” in The Ballroom, a news release states.

The Ballroom is a chamber that sits 150 feet underground, located in one of two cave systems at Natural Bridge Caverns. A bar and restroom are available for concertgoers.

The inaugural cave show featuring Monte Montgomery earlier this month sold out, the release adds.

“We knew concerts would be a great addition to the Ballroom, but we had no idea how excited fans would be,” Natural Bridge Caverns President Brad Wuest said in the release. “Our goal is to give musicians in the region and their audiences an experience that is like no other.”

For more information, click here.

Read also: