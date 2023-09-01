San Antonio Zoo honors frontline heroes with free admission in September

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to frontline heroes all month long as a way to show gratitude and appreciation for the people who help serve and protect the community.

For the entire month of September, doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs will receive free admission to the zoo when they present their credentials.

Additionally, up to four guests can enjoy 50% off an Any Day Admission ticket on the day of their visit when accompanying the frontline hero.

“Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month is our heartfelt tribute to the brave individuals who selflessly serve and protect our community every day,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

Standard admission tickets are normally $31.99 for adults and $27.99 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages 3 and younger are always free.

“Their unwavering dedication, whether as doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, or EMTs, deserves our utmost gratitude. By offering them and their families a chance to relax, reconnect, and enjoy the zoo, we hope to express our deep appreciation for their sacrifices and service,” Morrow continued.

Frontline heroes who visit the zoo after Sept. 16 will also be able to experience Zoo Boo! — the annual non-scary daytime Halloween event the zoo hosts during the spooky season.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The zoo is located at 3903 N St. Mary’s Street.

The month-long event is sponsored by Chick-fil-A.