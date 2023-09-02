98º
SAPD investigates shooting after teen hospitalized with gunshot wound

The 19-year-old old victim remains hospitalized with injuries

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched at 8:47 p.m. Friday for a shooting victim at Baptist Emergency Hospital in the 800 block of Cupples Road.

The teen told officers that he was shot while walking to his vehicle at his friend’s house and reported seeing a black sedan at the scene.

SAPD says the teen said his mother and friend had taken him to the hospital. However, his mother told officers she had not seen her son since Thursday.

Officials say the teen was not truthful during the investigation.

Additionally, investigators could not locate a crime scene.

Police say the teen has since been transported to another hospital for treatment.

