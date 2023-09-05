99º
Driver’s license office appointments for Wednesday morning canceled statewide

DPS blames ongoing outage with driver’s license system

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A Texas driver's license is seen on Nov. 13, 2020. (KPRC)

AUSTIN, Texas – If you have an appointment at a driver’s license office for Wednesday morning, don’t show up for it.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled all driver’s license appointments statewide between 7:30 a.m. and noon due to an ongoing outage with the driver’s license system.

The outage is causing problems for people trying to renew or replace a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility, whether it’s in-person or online.

Customers are being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number they used when creating their appointment, DPS said in a news release.

DPS said its working to identify the issue that is causing the problem since the agency started updating the system over the Labor Day weekend.

