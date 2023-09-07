2-week-old kitten rescued from walls of San Antonio apartment complex needs foster family

Nimbus, a 2-week-old kitten, was rescued by San Antonio ACS officials and San Antonio firefighters on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-week-old kitten was rescued from the walls of a San Antonio apartment building on Tuesday.

Firefighters, an animal care officer and an animal care cadet with the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services rescued the kitten by cutting a hole in the wall of one of the apartment units. City officials didn’t release the exact location of the apartment complex.

“Despite her ordeal, she’s healthy and now being cared for at ACS,” city officials said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The kitten, named Nimbus, is now in need of a foster family until she’s ready to go to a forever home.

Anyone looking to foster an animal can sign up on the ACS website.

“Most fosters will stay in foster care for an average of 1-2 months though many get adopted far sooner than that,” the website states. “Depending on the need there are a few that may be in care longer due to age, illness, injury, or behavior.”