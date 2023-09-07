82º
Texas DPS cancels more driver’s license appointments Thursday amid ongoing issues

DPS blames outage with driver’s license system

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A Texas driver's license is seen on Nov. 13, 2020. (KPRC)

AUSTIN, Texas – Anyone with a driver’s license appointment on Thursday morning needs to reschedule their appointment because the Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled it.

Texas DPS announced on X that all driver’s license appointments from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 7 would be canceled amid ongoing issues.

Officials with the Texas DPS said the driver’s license system is going through an upgrade.

The outage is causing problems for people trying to renew or replace a driver’s license or identification card, obtain a driver’s record or verify eligibility, whether it’s in-person or online.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

