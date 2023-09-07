Texas DPS cancels more driver’s license appointments Thursday amid ongoing issues

A Texas driver's license is seen on Nov. 13, 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas – Anyone with a driver’s license appointment on Thursday morning needs to reschedule their appointment because the Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled it.

Texas DPS announced on X that all driver’s license appointments from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 7 would be canceled amid ongoing issues.

Officials with the Texas DPS said the driver’s license system is going through an upgrade.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is cancelling driver license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. until noon, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. pic.twitter.com/VHWkhl9wqM — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 6, 2023

The outage is causing problems for people trying to renew or replace a driver’s license or identification card, obtain a driver’s record or verify eligibility, whether it’s in-person or online.