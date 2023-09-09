1 person hospitalized, 1 in custody after Southeast Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a shooting on the city’s East Side Friday night, according to San Antonio Police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man outside an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

Police say as officers called EMS to transport the victim, a 30-year-old man at Rocky’s Restaurant was found with a stolen firearm at Rocky’s Restaurant.

He was taken into custody at the location.

SAPD says the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is reported to be undergoing surgery.