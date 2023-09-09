86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 person hospitalized, 1 in custody after Southeast Side shooting, SAPD says

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Southeast Side, Crime, SAPD
San Antonio police respond to a Southeast Side shooting on September 9, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a shooting on the city’s East Side Friday night, according to San Antonio Police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man outside an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

Police say as officers called EMS to transport the victim, a 30-year-old man at Rocky’s Restaurant was found with a stolen firearm at Rocky’s Restaurant.

He was taken into custody at the location.

SAPD says the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is reported to be undergoing surgery.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email