North Side building heavily damaged in lithium battery fire

A building on the North Side sustained extensive damage after lithium batteries caused a fire inside, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A building on the North Side sustained extensive damage after lithium batteries caught on fire inside, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Colwick Drive, at the LyonsGuard Fire Protection building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within roughly 40 minutes and no injuries were reported. Hazmat was also called in to assist.

“Lithium batteries are extremely hard to put out,” one SAFD official told us at the scene.

The batteries have the potential to reignite 24 to 48 hours later, according to SAFD, which is why fire crews will be monitoring the scene for quite some time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.