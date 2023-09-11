Bexar County commissioner proposes investigation to look into what he says are budget inequities

SAN ANTONIO – Before Bexar County commissioners made their finishing touches on the nearly $3 billion proposed budget, Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert raised concerns about it being inequitable.

“It could be more than a tweak,” he said. “It might need a root canal.”

On Monday, Calvert called for an investigation to look into inequities.

After details of inequities in the County budget and community calls for “no random caps” on budgetary oversight of the... Posted by Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Commissioner, Pct. 4 on Monday, September 11, 2023

“What we’re calling for is a citizens committee to begin to delve into the budget, kind of like a constitutional convention,” he said.

Calvert said the budget is missing some items he’d like to see -- like an advanced training manufacturing center on the South Side.

In a news release posted last week, Calvert said the proposed budget lacks equity.

He points out that each commissioner is slated to get $10.5 million for projects in their precinct, despite its size.

“I didn’t have a sense that it was just this disparate,” Calvert said.

Several neighbors who support Calvert spoke in support of him on Monday.

“What we need is that we need equity in the way that we present the budget to help out the residents in P4,” said one woman.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said he’s open to discussing inequities for the next budget.

“It is a little bit late to kind of blow up the whole process,” he said. “There’s been a lot of work has been put into this.”

He said he understands colleagues pushing for what they want in the budget.

“But I’ve never heard of, you know, kind of a wholesale call for an investigation,” said Rodriguez. “I think that’s a little bit harsh.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody said every district has distinct needs.

“It’s kind of hard to look at individual categories and get a sense of equity across all those categories,” he said. “But, you know, I think we do a pretty good job, ultimately, of working through it and getting to a fair budget for everyone.”

Commissioners are set to vote to adopt the proposed 2023-2024 budget on Tuesday.

