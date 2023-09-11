95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bexar County commissioner proposes investigation to look into what he says are budget inequities

Commissioners set to approve $2.95 billion budget on Tuesday

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, Tommy Calvert
County commissioners (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Before Bexar County commissioners made their finishing touches on the nearly $3 billion proposed budget, Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert raised concerns about it being inequitable.

“It could be more than a tweak,” he said. “It might need a root canal.”

On Monday, Calvert called for an investigation to look into inequities.

After details of inequities in the County budget and community calls for “no random caps” on budgetary oversight of the...

Posted by Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Commissioner, Pct. 4 on Monday, September 11, 2023

“What we’re calling for is a citizens committee to begin to delve into the budget, kind of like a constitutional convention,” he said.

Calvert said the budget is missing some items he’d like to see -- like an advanced training manufacturing center on the South Side.

In a news release posted last week, Calvert said the proposed budget lacks equity.

He points out that each commissioner is slated to get $10.5 million for projects in their precinct, despite its size.

“I didn’t have a sense that it was just this disparate,” Calvert said.

Several neighbors who support Calvert spoke in support of him on Monday.

“What we need is that we need equity in the way that we present the budget to help out the residents in P4,” said one woman.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said he’s open to discussing inequities for the next budget.

“It is a little bit late to kind of blow up the whole process,” he said. “There’s been a lot of work has been put into this.”

He said he understands colleagues pushing for what they want in the budget.

“But I’ve never heard of, you know, kind of a wholesale call for an investigation,” said Rodriguez. “I think that’s a little bit harsh.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody said every district has distinct needs.

“It’s kind of hard to look at individual categories and get a sense of equity across all those categories,” he said. “But, you know, I think we do a pretty good job, ultimately, of working through it and getting to a fair budget for everyone.”

Commissioners are set to vote to adopt the proposed 2023-2024 budget on Tuesday.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email