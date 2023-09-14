Austin-based jeweler Kendra Scott partnering with Target for exclusive collection

SAN ANTONIO – Austin-based jewelry brand Kendra Scott is teaming up with retail giant Target.

In the long-term partnership announced this week, Target said the exclusive collection from Kendra Scott will launch online and at select stores on Oct. 22.

The collection will include more than 200 items like earrings, necklaces, rings, ring dishes and jewelry storage — all starting at $15. The majority of items will be priced under $40.

Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, called the collection “fun, stylish, and exactly the kind of affordable joy our guests are looking for when they shop at Target.”

The items will be exclusively for Target customers, a news release states. The collection will be refreshed multiple times a year.

The items will be available at two stores in Texas — at Austin’s Arboretum and in Katy — and those stores will be flagship locations for the partnership. Another flagship location will be in Edina, Minnesota.

All items will be available at Target.com or on the Target app.

The jewelry brand was created by Kendra Scott in 2002 and is based in Austin. The brand is known for its mix of stones and metals and classic oval silhouettes.

Kendra Scott has also donated $50 million to philanthropic organizations since 2010.

“Family, fashion, and philanthropy are the guiding principles of the Kendra Scott brand, and closely connect to Target’s purpose of bringing joy to all families,” Scott said in the release. “We partnered with Target as they have a strong presence in our local communities, the place that matters the most to us. Together, we’re introducing a quality, style forward collection and celebrating both brands’ shared commitment to our communities.”

For more information, visit Target.com.

