Man arrested after sneaking cellphone into family restroom, recording 3 victims

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of slipping his cellphone inside of a family bathroom and recording three people inside is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

Jose Espinoza, 56, was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday. He’s charged with invasive video recording, which is a state jail felony.

His charge stems from an incident in December 2022 when he placed his phone inside of a family bathroom. Details on the incident’s location were not released.

The recording lasted for several hours and invaded the privacy of three people who were immediate family members, according to SAPD.

Of the three victims, one of them was a 15-year-old, police said.

Shortly after the incident, authorities obtained the cellphone and found evidence of the privacy invasion.

Detectives then got a warrant for Espinoza’s arrest. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

SAPD said this likely isn’t the first time Espinoza has done this, but to date, this is the only criminal complaint against him.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.