Registration for Salvation Army Angel Tree program now open

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas may be about three months away, but registration for The Salvation Army’s 2023 Angel Tree program is now underway.

Applications can be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 29 online only at SalvationArmySATX.org.

The goal of the program is to make sure that eligible families of children up to 12 years old will have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. More than 6,000 local children are expected to qualify this year.

The program has been in existence since 1979, partnering with local malls to provide clothing and toys for children, seniors and families.

Parents/guardians are asked to provide the following information at the time of registration: