Road rage-related shooting has San Antonio police looking for answers

San Antonio police say they questioned a man and woman who were inside the silver SUV in connection with a road rage shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to sort out the details of a shooting on a Northwest Side highway which they believe is related to a road rage dispute.

It happened after 8 a.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 near Cherry Ridge Drive.

RELATED: 1 taken to the hospital, 2 questioned in road rage shooting on Loop 410 on North Side

Police say a man and woman who had called them to the area on the side of the highway in an SUV.

They also found a man, suffering from gunshot wounds, inside his car which was parked in a nearby neighborhood on Cherry Ridge Drive.

According to Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a public information officer for SAPD, officers received two conflicting stories about what happened.

However, they believe the shooting stemmed from road rage.

“Someone cut someone off, or maybe brake checked someone,” said Moscoso. “(It involved) some kind of aggressive driving.”

Moscoso said someone in the SUV pulled the trigger, wounding the 31-year-old man who they found in the car.

“He was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition. They were non-life-threatening injuries,” Moscoso said.

He said the 47-year-old man and 36-year-old woman in the SUV were detained for questioning.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and will determine later who, if anyone, will face charges, Moscoso said.