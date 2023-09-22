1 taken to the hospital, 2 questioned in road rage shooting on Loop 410 on North Side

A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on Cherry Ridge in a neighborhood near Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital and two people were detained following an apparent road rage shooting on Loop 410.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened along eastbound Loop 410 near Cherry Ridge Drive at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Police said people in two vehicles were involved in some type of road rage, and a 31-year-old man in a black car was shot.

The driver in the other vehicle involved, a silver SUV, stopped their vehicle along the highway and called 911. Officers detained the driver and a passenger — a 47-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman — for questioning.

The man who was injured stopped his vehicle in a neighborhood on Cherry Ridge Drive. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they searched both vehicles and found a gun in the SUV. The man and the woman in the SUV claimed the shooting was in self-defense, police said.

At this time, it is unclear who, if anyone, will face charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A person was taken into custody after a shooting on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on Cherry Ridge in a neighborhood near Loop 410. (KSAT)

