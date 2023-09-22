Man shot in apartment complex parking lot on city’s North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s North Side late Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. outside the Broadstone Colonnade Apartments in the 4300 block of Spectrum One, not far from Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the man was making some type of exchange with a few other people when someone in the area started firing.

Police said the victim was shot both in the back and the stomach by the gunfire.

SAPD says the victim’s girlfriend was on a second story balcony and started shooting back at the suspects. No one was hit by the bullets. The suspects fled in a vehicle and have not been found.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.