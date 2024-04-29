Spurs to play two games next season in Paris

File: San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) goes around Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The San Antonio Spurs will play two regular-season games in Paris next season.

It will be a homecoming for Victor Wembanyama, the NBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick last year, who hails from the Paris region.

The Spurs will match-up against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 — with the venue, game time and other details to be released at a later date.

The Spurs have played in France before, including 2003 and 2006 games in Paris and a 2006 game in Lyon. It’s the first time the NBA will play two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season. The games will be presented by Tissot.

“Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past and we are thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of The NBA Paris Games 2025,” said San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford. “Thanks to our deep international history, we are fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world. We are excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court.”

Fans can register their interest in tickets and gain access to presale information and more by visiting NBA.com/Paris.

More than 50 international players have suited up for the Spurs, including seven from France.

Last year, the Silver and Black hosted teams in Austin, Mexico City, and the Alamodome. It appears that the Spurs plan to play again in Austin as a press release said single game Spurs suite options will be available for Frost Bank Center and Moody Center games. Other Spurs ticket packages are available for next season.