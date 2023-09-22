Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 11200 block of Amhurst Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and West Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the woman was attempting to run across Larkspur Drive when she was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Her condition is not currently known.

SAPD said at this time, they do not have a description of the vehicle.

When found, the driver likely faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.