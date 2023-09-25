KSAT viewers share photos, video of lightning from Hill Country storms

Photos of lightning from SkyWatcher (Oscar) and frocha on KSAT Connect.

SAN ANTONIO – People in the San Antonio area saw quite the light show when storms showed up in the Hill Country Sunday night and Monday morning.

Some KSAT viewers captured the lightning and shared photos and videos through KSAT Connect.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority, an estimated 2-4 inches of rain fell in the Hill Country. There were no reports of any storm damage in San Antonio, but KXAN in Austin reported large hail causing damage in Georgetown and Round Rock.

So far, most of the activity has stayed out of San Antonio but storms may re-develop by the afternoon hours.

Hail and gusty winds are the threats once again. Keep up with the forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority by clicking here.

Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Taylor Mcclelland This is what you call the Haves and Have Nots. Had a great light show but no rain as of 11:24pm. 9 hours ago 0 San Antonio

FrankR81 Drone pic flying near Our Lady of the Lake University 10 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Jay Shaw Extremely strong winds with a lot of damage. Cedar tree 30" diameter blown over on yard fence. 5 hours ago 0 San Antonio

I got lucky with my drone, capturing the entire storm front coming in right before it started raining!! 9 hours ago 0 San Antonio