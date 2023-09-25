83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT viewers share photos, video of lightning from Hill Country storms

Share your storm photos to KSAT Connect and we may use them on-air

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: KSAT Connect, Weather
Photos of lightning from SkyWatcher (Oscar) and frocha on KSAT Connect. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – People in the San Antonio area saw quite the light show when storms showed up in the Hill Country Sunday night and Monday morning.

Some KSAT viewers captured the lightning and shared photos and videos through KSAT Connect.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority, an estimated 2-4 inches of rain fell in the Hill Country. There were no reports of any storm damage in San Antonio, but KXAN in Austin reported large hail causing damage in Georgetown and Round Rock.

So far, most of the activity has stayed out of San Antonio but storms may re-develop by the afternoon hours.

Hail and gusty winds are the threats once again. Keep up with the forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority by clicking here.

Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Another big bada boom strike from last night.

0
San Antonio
GP Jr
0
San Antonio

Last night’s storm

0
San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

This is what you call the Haves and Have Nots. Had a great light show but no rain as of 11:24pm.

0
San Antonio
FrankR81

Drone pic flying near Our Lady of the Lake University

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

It's electric! Boogie woogie, woogie!

0
San Antonio
Jay Shaw

Extremely strong winds with a lot of damage. Cedar tree 30" diameter blown over on yard fence.

1
San Antonio
frocha

View from the Quarry.

0
San Antonio

I got lucky with my drone, capturing the entire storm front coming in right before it started raining!!

0
San Antonio
GP Jr
0
San Antonio
Tony Vedia

Incoming inclement storm

0
San Antonio

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram