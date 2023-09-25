San Antonio Pumpkin Festival to bring charm of the farm to downtown 🎃

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to feel the charm of the farm in downtown Alamo City at the San Antonio Pumpkin Festival.

This fall celebration is set to take place Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 29 at 1603 Broadway Street, not far from the Pearl.

Tickets to the festival are sold online only by date and entry time. The cost is $12 per person and there isn’t a specified age but the ticketing website states that kids in diapers are free. Demand is expected to be high, so walk-up tickets for admission aren’t expected to be available.

Event organizers said the festival will have the world’s largest bouncy pumpkin, spanning 2,000 square feet, for both kids and adults to enjoy.

There will also be more than 50 varieties of pumpkins in the pumpkin patch and opportunities to take photos and multiple fall-themed setups.

Admission to the festival will include access to the following attractions:

Train Rides

Butterfly Encounter

Steer Roping

Corn Pit

Live Music

Magic Shows

Instagrammable Moments

Bouncy Pumpkin

Pumpkin Houses

Corn Maze

Pumpkin Painting & Carving

Modern Pumpkin Art Exhibit

Hay Castle

Toddler Bull Rides

Don’t forget to check the weather forecast before you make plans.