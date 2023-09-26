Prominent San Antonio chef Steve McHugh will lead culinary program at members-only Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday that prominent local chef and six-time James Beard Awards nominee Steve McHugh will handle the Spurs Club’s culinary program.

McHugh, who opened Lüke, Cured and Landrace in the Alamo City, was named the executive curating chef for the Spurs Club, the members-only dining and lounge venue that will open in the Victory Capital Performance Center at The Rock at La Cantera.

The $500 million Rock at La Cantera campus is billed as a state-of-the-art campus complete with a public outdoor plaza, a 22-acre park that encompasses a dog park, a human performance research center, and space for medical and office use.

The Victory Capital Performance Center is the Spurs’ training facility and anchor of the mixed-use development. The Spurs Club will include multiple bars, fine dining areas, lounges and exclusive views of the Spurs practice courts.

McHugh will oversee the club’s culinary program and design the menu, while his wife and business partner, Sylvia McHugh, will oversee the beverage program, a news release states.

“Chef Steve McHugh was a perfect fit for the new Spurs Club not only due to his culinary acumen, but also his deep commitment to championing sustainability, local farming and philanthropy within the San Antonio community,” said Joe Loomis, senior vice president of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Providing an extraordinary fine dining experience with a local tie was a key part of bringing our Spurs Club vision to life.”

“We’ve seen diners across San Antonio and Austin embrace McHugh’s restaurants enthusiastically and we relish in the opportunity to share his culinary gifts with our future members,” Loomis added.

The release added that Steve McHugh has already crafted Spurs-themed items for the Spurs Club, including the Game Day Burger on the lunch menu and Silver and Black Steak on the dinner menu.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of something greater than myself, right here in my hometown of San Antonio,” Steve McHugh said. “As a chef and admirer of athletes, though not a competitive athlete myself, I understand the parallels between cooking and sports – both fields demand technical skill and physical stamina to perform at a high level. I feel lucky to work alongside a team of talented individuals who are enriching our community, on and off the court. This collaborative spirit is inspiring.”

The Victory Capital Performance Center is slated to open this fall. Fans can already apply to become a member of the Spurs Club. Click here for more information.

Read also: