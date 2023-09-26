Suspect in New Braunfels theft crashes vehicle into van on Loop 410 during chase with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital and another person has been detained following a vehicle chase with New Braunfels officers and crash on Loop 410 early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Northeast Loop 410 southbound, not far from Brooke Army Medical Center and Old Seguin Road.

According to police, New Braunfels officers were chasing a vehicle that had fled a theft at a construction site. That’s when, police say, the chase in New Braunfels continued down Interstate 35 just before the suspect eventually lost control of the sedan and crashed into a van.

Police said the driver of the sedan got out of his vehicle and tried to run on foot, but officers were able to catch up to him and take him into custody. The man’s name and age were not disclosed.

The driver of the van became pinned inside the vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters. The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, New Braunfels PD and EMS all reportedly were at the scene.

Police did not say exactly what the man was attempting to steal at the construction site.

The investigation into the theft, chase and crash is ongoing, police said.